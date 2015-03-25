Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update September 14, 2015

Back where it all began: Bruins forward Jagr set to return to Pittsburgh for East finals

By | Associated Press
Boston Bruins' Jaromir Jagr (68) and Ryan Callahan (24) fight for control of the puck during the first period in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs on Thursday, May 23, 2013, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Boston Bruins' Jaromir Jagr (68) and Ryan Callahan (24) fight for control of the puck during the first period in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs on Thursday, May 23, 2013, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (The Associated Press)

WILMINGTON, Mass. – Jaromir Jagr is headed back to where his brilliant career began.

He'll be in Pittsburgh with the Boston Bruins when they begin the Eastern Conference finals against the Penguins.

Jagr spent 11 years with the Penguins and capped his first two NHL seasons with Stanley Cups in 1991 and 1992. More than two decades later, the 41-year-old right wing is trying to help the Bruins win their second in three years.

Jagr hasn't scored a goal in 12 playoff games this year. But coach Claude Julien says that he's played well and that the second line has improved since Jagr joined Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron on it.

The schedule for the series is expected to be announced after the Western Conference semifinals end Wednesday.