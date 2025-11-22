Azzi Fudd Turns in Season-Best Effort to Help No. 1 UConn Defeat No. 6 Michigan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Azzi Fudd scored 31 points and Sarah Strong added 16 points and 20 rebounds to lead No. 1 UConn to a 72-69 victory over sixth-ranked Michigan on Friday night in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase.

Huskies coach Geno Auriemma had said earlier in the week that Michigan might be the best team that his team would play this early in the season. He wasn't wrong.

UConn (5-0) looked like it would run away with it early, building a 17-point lead midway through the third quarter before the Wolverines (4-1) rallied. They used a 13-0 run to pull to 49-45 heading into the fourth.

Fudd ended a nearly 8-minute scoring drought for the Huskies hitting a 3-pointer to start her own personal 9-0 run and restore a double-digit advantage for UConn.

Michigan wasn't done, rallying to 68-66 in the final minute on a 3-pointer by Syla Swords with 22.2 seconds left. The Wolverines fouled Fudd 5 seconds later and the guard calmly hit two free throws to restore the two-possession lead.

Swords once again answered hitting a deep 3-pointer with about 12 seconds left, making it 70-69.

Fudd then hit two more free throws with just under 8 seconds left and Michigan couldn't get a final shot off to tie it.

Swords finished with 29 points and Olivia Olson added 18 for the Wolverines.

UConn jumped all over Michigan with Strong leading the way on both ends of the court. She had six points, nine rebounds and three blocks in the first 10 minutes as the Huskies led 22-5 after one quarter. Fudd took over in the second quarter, scoring 13 points as the Huskies led 45-27 at the half.

This was the third time in the past two seasons that Michigan has faced a No. 1 team in the poll. The Wolverines lost to South Carolina to open the season last year and then were beaten by Big Ten foe UCLA. Prior to those meetings, Michigan had only faced a No. 1 team once before — a loss to Iowa in 1988.

Up next

UConn will play Utah and Michigan will face Syracuse on Sunday in the second set of games in this tournament.