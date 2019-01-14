Australian Open: Retiring Andy Murray out in opening round

Andy Murray nearly pulled off quite a comeback before losing 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-7 (4), 6-2 to 22nd-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut at the Australian Open on Monday, his first opening-round exit from a Grand Slam tournament in a decade.

Murray is a year removed from surgery on his right hip and he announced recently that the pain is such that he will retire in 2019, even though he's only 31. This was his last Australian Open and the question is whether he will be able to compete at Wimbledon, where he won two of his three major titles.

A full house at Melbourne Arena cheered raucously for Murray. But for all of their support, all of their "Let's go, Andy!" chants, Murray could not pull off a victory.