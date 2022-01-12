Australian Open draw delayed without explanation amid Djokovic drama

Australian Open organizers delayed the draw ceremony Thursday afternoon "until further notice" without giving a reason, according to reports.

The news comes as Serbian defending champion Novak Djokovic's visa status remained up in the air. The sport's No. 1 male player had his visa revoked earlier this month because officials said he didn’t qualify for an exemption to the rule that all visitors to the country must be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

A judge reversed the decision this week but it could be reversed again by the country’s immigration minister.

AUSTRALIAN OFFICIALS INVESTIGATING NOVAK OVER ALLEGED FALSE TRAVEL CLAIM: REPORT

The draw determines the schedule of the matches. The main draw in the tournament is scheduled to start Monday, according to ABC News Australia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tournament organizers didn’t say if the delay has anything to do with Djokovic, who also admitted this week on Instagram that he broke his quarantine to do an interview last month and that his agent made a mistake on his immigration form that wrongfully claimed he had not left the country in the two weeks before he flew to Australia.