Nascar
Published

Austin Hill wins Xfinity Series' Daytona opener as sparks fly in massive last-lap wreck

Hill won his second consecutive Daytona Xfinity race

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Daytona 500 is home to 'the most crazy, wildest finishes you could ever dream of': Clint Bowyer Video

Daytona 500 is home to 'the most crazy, wildest finishes you could ever dream of': Clint Bowyer

Former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer says if you're a racecar driver or fan, 'this is the place you want to be.'

The start of the NASCAR Xfinity Series got off to a hot and controversial start on Saturday night as Austin Hill took home the checkered flag on a crash-filled final lap of the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway.

Sam Mayer had taken the lead on the final lap of overtime but his aggressiveness cost him. He got turned around and went airborne and flipped on his roof, causing sparks to fly around several other drivers who were spinning and crashing into each other.

Austin Hill lifts the trophy in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300 on Feb. 18, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Austin Hill lifts the trophy in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300 on Feb. 18, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Because Mayer was the leader at the time of the crash, NASCAR had to determine who was in front once the caution flag dropped. Hill was determined to be in front and was given the win with John Hunter Nemechek finishing in second place. Justin Allgaier was put in third place.

"As soon as the caution lights came on, I thought I had it, but it was so close," Hill said, via NASCAR.com. "To get back-to-back here at Daytona, it’s really special. That’s three wins for me now, two in the Xfinity, one in the truck here. We came from the back two different times.

Justin Allgaier, driver of the #7 Brandt Chevrolet, and Austin Hill, driver of the #21 Bennett Transportation Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300 on Feb. 18, 2023 in Daytona Beach.

Justin Allgaier, driver of the #7 Brandt Chevrolet, and Austin Hill, driver of the #21 Bennett Transportation Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300 on Feb. 18, 2023 in Daytona Beach. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Sam Mayer flips and slides with flames during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 18, 2023. 

Sam Mayer flips and slides with flames during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 18, 2023.  (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

"I hope everyone enjoyed it. It was such a blast. I had so much fun. We won at Daytona! Let’s go!"

Mayer was cleared from NASCAR’s infield medical center.

It’s a saving grace for Hill as he attempted to qualify for the Daytona 500. He missed out as he was caught in a late crash.

Hill won the Xfinity race in Daytona last year. He won the truck race in 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.