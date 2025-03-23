Auburn's Bruce Pearl calls for release of Edan Alexander from Hamas captivity

Auburn Tigers men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl made a passionate plea for the return of American hostage Edan Alexander from Hamas captivity in Gaza.

The No. 1-seeded Tigers rolled to an 82-70 victory over No. 9 Creighton on Saturday and Pearl started his postgame media availability by talking about Alexander. The 21-year-old Israeli-American solider is one of the 59 hostages still in Gaza. More than half of the hostages being held by Hamas terrorists are believed to be dead.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hamas said it would release Alexander and the bodies of four hostages held there since its Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack if Israel recommitted to a ceasefire agreement.

"I get asked a lot how this basketball program has become so competitive over the last eight years," Pearl said. "But for me, I believe it was God’s plan to give us this success, success beyond what we deserve. To give us this platform. To give us an opportunity to start this conference briefly and remind the world that Edan Alexander is still held hostage in Gaza right now. An American held hostage and not enough people in this country know his name."

BROADCASTER KEVIN HARLAN MAKES CLUTCH DEFLECTION, DELIVERS EPIC PLAY-BY-PLAY CALL DURING MARCH MADNESS GAME

Pearl was asked why he felt the need to speak out about the hostages.

"Oct. 7 was the worst day since the Holocaust for the Jewish people, and they say they want to do it again and again and again. We have American hostages in Gaza right now, and it’s unacceptable," Pearl said. "And President Trump called it out, and said if they just free the hostages, the killing would stop. Free the hostages, and the killing will stop, and that’s up to Hamas."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pearl has voiced his support for Israel in the past and has routinely condemned Hamas for its actions and anti-Israel agitators who seemingly support the group.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.