Auburn's Bruce Pearl has warning for 'bad guys' as Trump says Dan Bongino will be FBI deputy director

Auburn Tigers men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl had a warning for the "bad guys" as President Donald Trump announced the latest appointment in his administration.

Trump announced on Sunday that Dan Bongino will be the next deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Bongino is a former Secret Service agent and will serve under Kash Patel.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Great news for Law Enforcement and American Justice," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "Dan Bongino, a man of incredible love and passion for our Country, has just been named the next DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE FBI, by the man who will be the best ever Director, Kash Patel."

Pearl reacted to Bongino’s appointment on X.

"Congratulations to my friend and great patriot Dan Bongino," he wrote in a post. "The bad guys best keep their head on a swivel!"

MAINE GOVERNOR 'SHOULD WANT TO PROTECT WOMEN AND WOMEN'S SPORTS,' SEN MARSHA BLACKBURN SAYS

Bongino, who is also a former Fox News host, thanked Trump and Patel in a post on X.

Trump touted Bongino’s resume, including his master’s degree in psychology from City University in New York and an MBA from Penn State.

"He was a member of the New York Police Department (New York’s Finest!), a highly respected Special Agent with the United States Secret Service, and is now one of the most successful Podcasters in the Country, something he is willing and prepared to give up in order to serve," Trump added. "Working with our great new United States Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and Director Patel, Fairness, Justice, Law and Order will be brought back to America, and quickly. Congratulations Dan!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Another aspect of the life of Dan Bongino that I think is very important. He has a great wife, Paula, and two wonderful daughters who truly love their dad," Trump later wrote. "What an incredible job Dan will do!!!"

Fox News’ Greg Wehner contributed to this report.