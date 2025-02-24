Expand / Collapse search
Auburn's Bruce Pearl has warning for 'bad guys' as Trump says Dan Bongino will be FBI deputy director

President Donald Trump named Dan Bongino as deputy FBI director on Sunday night

FBI Director Kash Patel to pursue Trump assassination investigation Video

FBI Director Kash Patel to pursue Trump assassination investigation

'Outnumbered' panel discusses the impact of President Donald Trump's big Cabinet wins.

Auburn Tigers men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl had a warning for the "bad guys" as President Donald Trump announced the latest appointment in his administration.

Trump announced on Sunday that Dan Bongino will be the next deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Bongino is a former Secret Service agent and will serve under Kash Patel.

Dan Bongino

Dan Bongino visits "FOX & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on June 18, 2019 in New York City. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

"Great news for Law Enforcement and American Justice," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "Dan Bongino, a man of incredible love and passion for our Country, has just been named the next DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE FBI, by the man who will be the best ever Director, Kash Patel."

Pearl reacted to Bongino’s appointment on X.

"Congratulations to my friend and great patriot Dan Bongino," he wrote in a post. "The bad guys best keep their head on a swivel!"

Bongino, who is also a former Fox News host, thanked Trump and Patel in a post on X.

Bruce Pearl vs Georgia

Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl reacts on the court against the Georgia Bulldogs at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia, on Jan. 18, 2025. (Dale Zanine-Imagn Images)

Trump touted Bongino’s resume, including his master’s degree in psychology from City University in New York and an MBA from Penn State.

"He was a member of the New York Police Department (New York’s Finest!), a highly respected Special Agent with the United States Secret Service, and is now one of the most successful Podcasters in the Country, something he is willing and prepared to give up in order to serve," Trump added. "Working with our great new United States Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and Director Patel, Fairness, Justice, Law and Order will be brought back to America, and quickly. Congratulations Dan!

Dan Bongino

Dan Bongino, a former conservative commentator, is photographed in Stuart, Florida on Thursday, March 18, 2021. (Calla Kessler for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"Another aspect of the life of Dan Bongino that I think is very important. He has a great wife, Paula, and two wonderful daughters who truly love their dad," Trump later wrote. "What an incredible job Dan will do!!!"

