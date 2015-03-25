Attaway throws 6 TD passes in Stephen F Austin's 55-41 victory against Nicholls St.

Brady Attaway threw six touchdown passes for Stephen F Austin in a 55-41 victory over Nicholls State Saturday.

After being tied at 14 entering the second quarter, Attaway threw four touchdown passes to give Stephen F Austin a 42-21 lead at the half. He threw one more touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, ending the game 35 of 50 for 337 yards. Joshawa West had a game-high 175 yards rushing for the Lumberjacks (3-4, 1-1 Southland).

Quarterback Tuskani Figaro responded to Attaway's second quarter rally with two rushing touchdowns in the third, cutting the deficit to 42-35 for Nicholls State (4-3, 1-1). The Colonels ended the game with four rushing touchdowns, despite the loss of Senior running back Marcus Washington after a knee injury in last week's game against Northwestern State. Washington, who ranks fifth in the Southland in rushing, is out for the season.