Oakland Athletics fan invades outfield, manages to escape security guards

Dodging and evading would-be tacklers is not limited to just football players it appears.

An Oakland Athletics fan was able to expertly evade security Saturday night at the warning track of Oakland-Alameda County Stadium and jump the right-field wall to escape a tackle.

MIAMI MARLINS' AUSTIN DEAN SHOWS OFF DEAD AIM IN DELIVERING PERFECT THROW AT FANS' BEER CAN PYRAMID

It’s unclear whether the fan was tracked down after he jumped the right-field wall. The fan was not immediately identified.

The field invader stopped play during the Athletics’ 12-3 win against the Texas Rangers.

NEW YORK YANKEES' DOMINGO GERMAN PLACED ON LEAVE UNDER LEAGUE'S DOMESTIC VIOLENCE POLICY

The Athletics received a ton of help offensively from Marcus Semien and Mark Canha.

Semien hit his 32nd home run of the season off of Shawn Kelley in the fifth inning. Two batters later, Canha would hit his 26th home run of the season – also off Kelley.

Oakland’s win gave them No. 94 on the season. The Rangers fell to 74-81.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Oakland is in the middle of a wildcard race to clinch a playoff spot. As of Monday, Oakland held as a two-game lead for the first wildcard spot.