Athletics' Brent Rooker responds to ESPN star's list of preferred swing-off participants

Athletics outfielder Brent Rooker's week kicked off in Atlanta, the host city for the 2025 MLB All-Star game.

On Monday, Rooker participated in the annual Home Run Derby. The next day, Rooker was one of the three players American League manager Aaron Boone selected to compete in the All-Star game's first-ever swing-off.

Rooker went 2-for-3 in the historic Home Run Derby-style tiebreaker. However, Philadelphia Phillies star Kyle Schwarber scored three points in the swing-off to help the National League win the thriller.

Several notable power-hitting All-Stars were noticeably absent from the unprecedented swing-off. The AL lineup was represented by Rooker, Jonathan Aranda and Randy Arozarena. Schwarber, Pete Alonso and Kyle Stowers stepped up to the plate for the NL

The list of names left some observers puzzled, which sparked some questions about the selections. ESPN MLB reporter Jeff Passan was among those who weighed in on the player selection for the swing-off and offered his preferred lineup.

"What could have been: Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. vs. Shohei Ohtani, Pete Alonso, Kyle Schwarber," Passan wrote on X.

Rooker offered a rebuttal after he took notice of the suggested list of players.

"Am I not good enough for you Jeff," Rooker jokingly wrote in a response posted to X.

Rooker later made it clear he had nothing against the ESPN star.

"(Guys I like Jeff I’m not actually mad I would pick Aaron, Cal and Vladdy over me too)," the two-time All-Star wrote in a subsequent post.

Boone addressed concerns over his player selection for the swing-off, saying each manager was required to submit three names the day before the game. He added that his decision was based on the idea Judge would not be in the game in the late innings.

"We had to pick our guys yesterday," Boone told reporters. "Wanted to make sure I picked guys I knew would be in the game there and still hot. That was my choice."

This isn't the first time Rooker has responded on social media after his name was mentioned in something related to this year's All-Star festivities. The Athletics slugger took aim at a fan who criticized him for giving his child a bottle during Monday's Home Run Derby.

ESPN's cameras showed Rooker feeding his 11-month-old daughter a bottle while sitting near the dugout.

"Hey Rooker… did you really need to feed your baby on camera? Sometimes people just want to see you play," a viewer wrote on X.

Rooker responded, writing, "Yes, it was necessary to feed my 11-month-old child her nighttime bottle at like 9:00 pm. Thank you for asking."

