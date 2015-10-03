ASU RB Kalen Ballage scores on ridiculous rugby scrum

Arizona State was without running back Kalen Ballage for the first few games of the season. His presence was certainly felt during Saturday's upset win over UCLA.

Ballage had 11 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown, with his touchdown coming as one of the most incredible plays of the college football season on a 27-yard score. During the last twenty yards of the run, ASU's offensive line "rugby scrummed" him (and the UCLA defense) into the end zone for the score.

The power runner quite literally put the team(s) on his back with this unbelievable highlight, carrying what seemed to be seven players -- essentially moonwalking backwards for much of the finish.

