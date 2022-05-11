Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Houston Astros
Published

Astros' Jim Crane fires back at criticism over cheating scandal

Yankees GM Brian Cashman called the Astros' 2017 scandal 'illegal and horrific'

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane had some advice for the New York Yankees after it was revealed earlier this season the Yankees were caught up in their own sign-stealing scandal.

A letter released in April from MLB to the Yankees in 2017 detailed the team’s illicit use of technology during the 2015 and 2016 seasons. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was harsh in his criticism of the Astros over their 2017 cheating scandal that involved relaying signs to batters using a trash can in the clubhouse. 

The Yankees were found to have used devices to decode and share opposing teams’ signs.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Houson Astros owner Jim Crane reads a prepared statement during a press conference at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches Feb. 13, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Houson Astros owner Jim Crane reads a prepared statement during a press conference at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches Feb. 13, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Crane told USA Today in a story published Tuesday he was surprised by the longtime GM’s comments.

"I found his comments to be extremely strange. There’s the letter, and you were doing it, too. You were there, dude. What are you talking about?" Crane asked.

AARON JUDGE CONTRACT TALKS WON'T BE DISCUSSED PUBLICLY, YANKEES GM BRIAN CASHMAN SAYS

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane prior to Game 1 of the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston.

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane prior to Game 1 of the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston. (Elsa/Getty Images)

"If I was one of the teams, and I knew our team was doing it, I’d keep my mouth shut and just go about our business. But listen, I can only control what’s going on here. I can’t control what the other guys do."

Cashman in March called the Astros’ cheating scandal "illegal and horrific" in an interview with The Athletic.

The Yankees were punished with a fine of $100,000 to be used for Hurricane Irma relief, which was far less punishment than the Astros received as part of their sign-stealing scheme.

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman talks on the phone prior to a Grapefruit League spring training game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches March 12, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman talks on the phone prior to a Grapefruit League spring training game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches March 12, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Crane fired  Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch over the sign-stealing controversy. Crane was cleared of any wrongdoing. No active players were disciplined.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.