Astros' Jim Crane fires back at criticism over cheating scandal

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane had some advice for the New York Yankees after it was revealed earlier this season the Yankees were caught up in their own sign-stealing scandal.

A letter released in April from MLB to the Yankees in 2017 detailed the team’s illicit use of technology during the 2015 and 2016 seasons. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was harsh in his criticism of the Astros over their 2017 cheating scandal that involved relaying signs to batters using a trash can in the clubhouse.

The Yankees were found to have used devices to decode and share opposing teams’ signs.

Crane told USA Today in a story published Tuesday he was surprised by the longtime GM’s comments.

"I found his comments to be extremely strange. There’s the letter, and you were doing it, too. You were there, dude. What are you talking about?" Crane asked.

"If I was one of the teams, and I knew our team was doing it, I’d keep my mouth shut and just go about our business. But listen, I can only control what’s going on here. I can’t control what the other guys do."

Cashman in March called the Astros’ cheating scandal "illegal and horrific" in an interview with The Athletic.

The Yankees were punished with a fine of $100,000 to be used for Hurricane Irma relief, which was far less punishment than the Astros received as part of their sign-stealing scheme.

Crane fired Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch over the sign-stealing controversy. Crane was cleared of any wrongdoing. No active players were disciplined.