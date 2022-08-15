Expand / Collapse search
Houston Astros
Published

Astros' Alex Bregman delivers home run with Uvalde community watching

Dusty Baker told Bregman, 'Hey, you hit one for Uvalde.'

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Alex Bregman stepped up in more ways than one Sunday during the Houston Astros’ 6-3 victory against the Oakland Athletics.

Bregman hit his 16th home run of the season off Oakland pitcher Cole Irvin in the first inning. He also had an RBI double in the seventh inning to help pad the lead. He finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Members of the community of Uvalde, Texas attend the game as the Houston Astros host Uvalde Strong Day before the game against the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park on August 14, 2022 in Houston.  The Astros are busing in 500 members of the Uvalde community and have distributed 2,500 additional tickets.

Members of the community of Uvalde, Texas attend the game as the Houston Astros host Uvalde Strong Day before the game against the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park on August 14, 2022 in Houston.  The Astros are busing in 500 members of the Uvalde community and have distributed 2,500 additional tickets. (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The home run meant a little more than just helping the team to a victory. The organization hosted members of the Uvalde community who are still healing from the horrific school shooting a few months ago. Bregman revealed to reporters he had made at least one fan very happy.

"As soon as I got into the dugout, [manager] Dusty [Baker] goes, 'Hey, you hit one for Uvalde!’" Bregman said, adding that he was "glad" members of the community were in attendance.

Bregman, Baker, Jose Altuve and Lance McCullers spoke at a pregame ceremony to honor the victims of the May 24 shooting. The Astros chartered 10 buses to bring 500 family members and friends of the victims to the game.

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman, right, connects for an RBI-double in front of Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt, left, during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Houston.

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman, right, connects for an RBI-double in front of Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt, left, during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

A girl who was at the school at the time of the shooting had asked Altuve to hit a home run for her.

The 500 people were a part of a group of about 3,000 from Uvalde who received free tickets from the Astros to attend the game. The team had several fundraising efforts at Sunday’s game with all the process going to help those affected by the shooting.

Baker said he hoped the day could provide a small distraction.

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman, left, and Trey Mancini, #26, celebrate after Bregman's two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Houston.

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman, left, and Trey Mancini, #26, celebrate after Bregman's two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

"This is what we’re here for," he said. "We’re not only here to play ball for our town, for ourselves, for our teammates, we’re here to aid the healing of people."

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.