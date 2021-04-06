Texans taking Deshaun Watson allegations 'very seriously,' team owner says in letter to season-ticket holders

The Deshaun Watson allegations were brought up in a letter from Houston Texans team owner Cal McNair to season-ticket holders as a 22nd lawsuit was filed against the star quarterback.

It was the first lengthy statement about the Watson scandal from the Houston brass, in which nearly two-dozen women accused the quarterback of sexual misconduct in separate civil lawsuits. While Texans general manager Nick Caserio called the allegations "troubling," McNair expanded on his thoughts.

"We want to take this opportunity to address the complaint filed with the Houston Police Department and the allegations made in the civil lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson," the letter says, via the Houston Chronicle. "We want to assure you that we take these allegations very seriously. As reported, HPD and the National Football League are conducting investigations and we will cooperate fully. We respect the legal process and will continue to monitor the situation closely.

"While we await the conclusion of these investigations, we express our strong stance against any form of sexual assault. Our family and the entire Houston Texans organization are deeply troubled by any form of abuse and we condemn this type of behavior. We will continue to commit resources to help prevent abusive behaviors from occurring in our community and ensure respect for all. . . . This is deeply personal to our family and remains a priority."

The latest lawsuit filed in Harris County, Texas, on Monday was the 22nd overall since March.

The suit is nearly the same as the others. Watson is accused of exposing himself to the massage therapist during a November 2020 session.

A complaint has also been filed with the Houston Police Department. Watson’s attorney Rusty Hardin said they would cooperate with a police investigation.

Last week, Hardin released testimonials from 18 women who said they never had any type of uncomfortable feeling around Watson.

The NFL has said it is investigating the allegations.