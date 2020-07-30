Ash Barty pulls out of US Open over coronavirus risks

Ash Barty, the top-ranked women’s tennis player, said Thursday that she will not be playing in the U.S. Open or the Western & Southern Open over coronavirus fears.

Barty, 24, is the highest-profile player to pull out of the tournament thus far.

“My team and I have decided that we won’t be travelling to the ... Western & Southern Open and the U.S. Open this year,” she told the Associated Press in a statement. “I love both events so this was a difficult decision, but there are still significant risks involved due to COVID-19 and I don’t feel comfortable putting my team and I in that position.

“I wish the USTA all the best for the tournaments and I look forward to being back in the U.S. next year.”

Aside from the deadly virus affecting the world, Australia’s travel policies during the pandemic would have made things difficult for Barty to travel. She would have had to receive permission from the government to travel aboard and even if approved, flight options are scant. She would also face a two-week quarantine returning home to her native country.

Barty burst onto the tennis scene last year when she won the French Open. She only made the fourth rounds at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open last year.

The reigning champion, Bianca Andreescu, also announced she would not participate in the event.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.