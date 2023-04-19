A's pitcher Trevor May placed on IL to deal with anxiety

The Oakland Athletics announced on Wednesday that they placed reliever Trevor May on the injured list as he deals with his mental health.

The official announcement read that May had "issues related to anxiety."

"I commend Trevor for speaking up about his mental health, and for taking action to address it," A's general manager David Forst said in a statement. "The whole A's organization supports him fully and we are committed to giving Trevor whatever time he needs to be ready to return to playing, as well as continued resources to help all our players tackle the physical and mental challenges they face daily."

May is the third player to hit the IL with anxiety this season, along with Colorado Rockies pitcher Daniel Bard and Detroit Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows.

Bard had dealt with the issue earlier in his career, but it seemed to return during the World Baseball Classic. As for Meadows, it was the second time in seventh months he announced he was taking time away from baseball to focus on his mental health.

"Happy these guys took the step to get right. Bard tried the ‘tough it out’ route 10 years ago and learned that it ain’t the way. Hope they can find the joy that makes ball so great again soon," May tweeted on April 8.

Bard was activated from the IL earlier Tuesday.

May signed a one-year deal with Oakland for $7 million, making him the highest-paid Athletics player this season. He spent the previous two seasons with the New York Mets – he spent his first seven years in the bigs with the Minnesota Twins.

In eight outings, he's allowed at least one earned run in five of them, and in total, he's racked up eight earned runs in 6.0 innings (12.00 ERA). He's 2-3 on the year with a blown save while walking nine batters and allowing 10 hits.

Oakland is 3-15 in their first 18 games of the season.