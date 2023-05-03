Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arkansas Razorbacks
Published

Arkansas' Quincey McAdoo hospitalized after being involved in car accident

McAdoo sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the university said

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 2 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Arkansas cornerback Quincey McAdoo was hospitalized Monday morning and is in stable condition after being involved in a car accident, the university announced Tuesday. 

McAdoo, a sophomore out of Clarendon, Arkansas, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Washington Regional Hospital, the university said in a statement posted to social media. 

Quincey McAdoo breaks up a pass intended for LSU's Jaray Jenkins

Jaray Jenkins, #10 of the LSU Tigers, goes up for a pass that is broken up by Quincey McAdoo, #24 of the Arkansas Razorbacks, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Nov. 12, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Tigers defeated the Razorbacks 13-10. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

ALABAMA DEPUTY ATHLETIC DIRECTOR ARRESTED ON DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CHARGE: REPORTS

"Yesterday morning, Quincey McAdoo was involved in an automobile accident. He was transported to Washington Regional Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He is in stable condition and recovering."

The statement continued, "Our sole focus now is supporting Quincey during his recovery."

Quincey McAdoo tackles LSU's Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels, #5 of the LSU Tigers, is tackled by Quincey McAdoo, #24, and Cameron Ball, #5 of the Arkansas Razorbacks, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Nov. 12, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Tigers defeated the Razorbacks 13-10. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to accident reports obtained by KNWA, law enforcement responded to an accident involving a two-car rollover at around 8:15 a.m. local time. 

As a true freshman, McAdoo began the season as a wideout before being switched to cornerback midway through the season. 

Razorbacks cornerback Quincey McAdoo celebrates tackling a Jayhawks player

Razorbacks cornerback Quincey McAdoo, #24, hovers over a Jayhawks player after a tackle during the AutoZone Liberty Bowl game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday Dec. 28, 2022 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee. (Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Through the final five games of the season, McAdoo recorded 30 tackles combined, one sack, two interceptions, and six passes defended.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.