Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Football

Arkansas lineman accused of purposefully hurting Texas Tech player breaks silence after ridicule

Texas Tech's CJ Baskerville claimed Carmona blatantly stepped on his ankle

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 30 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Fernando Carmona was ridiculed after video caught him stepping on the ankle of a Texas Tech player during the Liberty Bowl over the weekend. 

Carmona broke his silence on the matter, apologizing for what transpired. 

"I’d like to apologize for my actions last Friday night in the Liberty Bowl," Carmona posted on X. "I let me emotions get away from me. I have nothing but respect for Texas Tech and the game of football. I apologize to my team and coaches. I’m not that kind of player and will learn from this."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Fernando Carmona walks on field

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Fernando Carmona (55) reacts after an Arkansas Razorbacks touchdown during the college football game between the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and Arkansas Razorbacks on November 23, 2024, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Andy Altenburger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Many took exception to Carmona stepping on C.J. Baskerville’s ankle, and the thought it was done intentionally was put out there. Some even said they wanted him "banned forever" from the game. 

Carmona’s actions led to immediate pain for Baskerville. Meanwhile, Carmona tried to play it off like he was helping a teammate off the turf. 

Baskerville accused Carmona of committing a "dirty" play. 

"There’s no denying that Arkansas played a great game last night, I am not taking that away from them. But #55 Fernando Carmona blatantly stepping on my ankle and pressing down on it on purpose is straight up dirty," Baskerville wrote on X on Saturday. 

Fernando Carmona during Arkansas game

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Fernando Carmona (55) celebrates with fans after the Razorbacks beat the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. (John Reed-Imagn Images)

"Proceeds to say "got your b**** a***." Do better."

This incident occurred during the fourth quarter of the Razorbacks’ 39-26 win over the Red Raiders to win the bowl game. 

Baskerville was Texas Tech’s leading tackler in the game, too, with 10 total as well as one pass deflection. He had 52 total tackles with four interceptions in his senior season. 

Fernando Carmona on offensive line

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Fernando Carmona (55) during the college football game between the Mississippi Rebels and Arkansas Razorbacks on November 2, 2024, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Andy Altenburger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carmona is a junior who spent the 2023-24 season with the San Jose State Spartans before transferring to Arkansas. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.