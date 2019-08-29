Arkansas college football team shaves heads in solidarity with coach battling cancer

Lyon College's football team has gone the extra mile to support one of their coaches who has been diagnosed with cancer.

The entire team shaved their heads in tribute to offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Kris Sweet.

The Arkansas-based football program tweeted out video Tuesday of the players surprising Sweet with their newly shorn heads and giving him bear hugs.

The video showed the team coming in to give bear hugs to the coach.

One player said, “It’s all for you, coach.”

"Truly a SPECIAL team here at Lyon," the program tweeted.

Lyon hired Sweet as offensive coordinator this past offseason after Sweet spent one season as the offensive line coach at FCS Norfolk State University in Virginia. He previously spent ten seasons as an offensive line coach in the Canadian Football League.

The Scots open their season Saturday with a home game against Missouri Baptist University.