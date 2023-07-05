Argentine soccer player receives red card, ejected after appearing to urinate on field

No goals were scored during the soccer match between Argentino de Merlo and Sacachispas. But, during the match a player appeared to urinate on the field during a bizarre series of events.

Referees issued a red card to Argentine soccer player Leonel Ovejero, and eventually ejected him.

Ovejero seemed to pull down his pants and attempted to urinate as a player on the opposing team was being evaluated for an injury during Tuesday's match.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

There were around 11 minutes remaining in the match at Juan Carlos Brieva Stadium in Buenos Aires when officials brought the on-field play to a halt.

ARGENTINA GOVERNMENT DEFENDS CHAOTIC WORLD CUP PARADE THAT FORCED PLAYERS TO LEAVE VIA HELICOPTER

Moments later the referee flashed the red card and tossed Ovejero from the match, which seemed to surprise many of the fans in the stands. Ovejero also appeared to be in disbelief and was seen placed his hands over his head and covering his face.

The on-field reporter then provided some insight about the reason for Ovejero's abrupt ejection.

"He dropped his pants and urinated there on the pitch," the reporter said during the broadcast. After being questioned about whether Ovejero had actually committed the act, the reporter cited the official saying, "I swear, the fourth man (official) is saying it."

Ovejero's team was forced to play the remainder of the game at a disadvantage due to the striker's ejection.

"The guy can't believe," one of the commentators said. "He couldn't hold it?"

As of Wednesday, Argentino de Merlo or the league have not pubically announced whether Ovejero will face any additional punishment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Argentine goalkeeper Joaquín Pucheta also appeared to urinate during a match in Ecuador in April 2021. He was ultimately suspended for six matches for "committing obscene acts."