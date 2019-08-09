Expand / Collapse search
Argentina women's basketball team forfeits game after wearing wrong jerseys

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Argentina women’s basketball team was knocked out of the Pan American Games on Wednesday following one of the stranger blunders in the sport.

The team was forced to forfeit their game against Colombia because they were wearing the wrong color jersey. The team will not be able to participate in the medal rounds of the tournament.

Argentina was supposed to wear white jerseys instead of the blue jerseys they showed up in. Colombia was wearing dark blue jerseys. Argentina was given 15 minutes to change their jerseys but couldn’t come up with the right uniform in time, prompting the forfeit.

Karina Rodriguez, the country’s women’s basketball development director, and the team’s leader Hernan Amaya, resigned in wake of the gaffe.

“It’s one of the saddest moments of my career,” Amaya said. “I take full responsibility for what happened.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

