Philadelphia Phillies
Archie Bradley, Phillies finalize $6 million, 1-year deal

Associated Press
Reliever Archie Bradley and the Philadelphia Phillies finalized their $6 million, one-year contract on Monday.

The deal had been agreed to Thursday, pending a successful physical.

The right-hander was 2-0 with a 2.95 ERA and six saves in 16 games last season with Arizona and Cincinnati, and he earned $1,518,519 prorated from a $4.1 million salary. Bradley had a career-best 18 saves in 2019.

The 28-year-old Bradley joins a bullpen that was among the worst in Major League Baseball. Philadelphia’s relievers combined for a 7.06 ERA, and the team blew three-run leads eight separate times. The Phillies ended up one win shy of qualifying for the postseason for the first time since 2011.

Bradley is 23-25 with a 3.91 ERA and 28 saves in six seasons. He has 425 strikeouts in 412 innings.