Arch Manning's team gets blown out 49-7 in playoff loss

Arch Manning’s season ended in an unsettling fashion

By Meg Turner | OutKick
Arch Manning’s season ended in an unsettling fashion.

Manning’s Isidore Newman team was blown out by Lafayette Christian 49-7 in the Division III semifinals of Louisiana state playoffs on Friday, the New York Post reports.

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Arch Manning attends a game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Athens, Georgia.  (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Arch Manning, the son of Cooper Manning and nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, finished 6-of-17 for 49 passing yards, 15 rushing yards.

Manning hoped to reach the first title game in the school’s history and put an end to Lafayette Christian Academy’s reign as the Division III state champions, but Newman had just 137 yards of total offense against a strong Lafayette defensive line and finished just 2-for-8 on third down.

"During the offseason, just try to improve everywhere," junior QB Manning said after the loss, per the Lafayette Daily Advertiser. "Running, getting bigger, getting more accurate. Improving my decision-making. So it’ll be a fun offseason, I’m ready to get back."

Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; High school player Arch Manning looks on with his parents during a game between the South Carolina Gamecocks against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium.  (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Manning, who has been in the spotlight all season, saw his season end with the loss. The junior QB is ranked as the top prospect in the class of 2023, with Georgia, Texas, Ole Miss, Alabama and Clemson among the schools he is considering.

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach reported last month that Manning is unlikely to make a college decision until next spring or summer.