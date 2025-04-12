Arch Manning hype train will lead to Texas star becoming college football's 'ultimate villain,' ESPN host says

Just a couple of years ago, Arch Manning was one of the most highly sought high school recruits in the nation. He ultimately decided to take his potential and high-profile last name to Austin.

When Quinn Ewers declared for the NFL Draft, it opened the door for Manning to move into the starter's role for the Texas Longhorns in 2025.

As spring games around the country get underway, ESPN host and commentator Rece Davis made a bold prediction about the role Manning could play when he takes the next step in his college career.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As the season gets closer, the hype surrounding Manning is bound to escalate. Davis suggested Manning could become "the ultimate villain" because some fans will end up appreciating him even more, while others could experience more feelings of resentment.

NFL INSIDER ISSUES ARCH MANNING WARNING FOR TEAMS HOPING TO DRAFT HIM

"It’s unfortunate. Because of the attention he’s going to get, he’s going to become a fan favorite by those outside of Texas. And (for) others outside of Texas, he’s going to become the ultimate villain, and I don’t just mean Oklahoma people," Davis explained during a recent edition of the "College GameDay Podcast."

Davis then compared the Manning hype train to what often occurs when a new movie or TV show becomes popular and is well received by the public, but inevitably some will strongly oppose it or attempt to discredit it all together.

"That’s what’s going to happen with Arch," Davis predicted.

Manning appeared in 10 games last season, including two he started in place of an injured Ewers.

The young quarterback finished the 2024 season with 939 passing yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Texas defeated Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoff, before a thrilling overtime victory over Arizona State in the quarterfinal. The eventual national champion Ohio State Buckeyes eliminated the Longhorns from playoff contention in January.

Texas opens the 2025 season against the Buckeyes in Columbus Aug. 30.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.