Texas star Quinn Ewers declares for NFL Draft

Texas Longhorns star quarterback Quinn Ewers declared for the NFL Draft on Wednesday.

Ewers posted a video on his social media pages thanking Longhorns coaches and his teammates for helping him succeed while he played in the burnt orange and white.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"My entire life I have dreamed about playing football on the 40 acres. These past three years have been some of the best years I could have imagined. The relationships I’ve built between coaches and teammates will last forever. I’m truly thankful for the opportunity to play football in my home state, at the best university in the world.

"With prayer and careful consideration, I’m officially declaring for the NFL Draft. Thank you. Hook ‘em."

Ewers made his decision as rumors swirled about whether he would enter the transfer portal instead of declaring for the draft. Ewers had a $6 million offer to transfer out of Texas and play elsewhere next season, On3 Sports reported.

However, that does not seem to be the case now.

2025 NFL DRAFT NO. 1 PICK ODDS: CAM WARD FAVORED, ABDUL CARTER SURGES

The Texas star’s 2024 season ended in crushing fashion with a loss in the College Football Playoff semifinals against Ohio State.

Ewers had 3,472 passing yards and 31 touchdown passes for the Longhorns this season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is unclear where he will land in the draft. Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are considered to be the top two quarterbacks in the draft class, but a few solid workouts in the days leading up to the event could change scouts’ opinions quickly.