Texas Longhorns

Arch Manning hype begins as early mock drafts get released before 2025 season

Manning is set to be one of the top quarterbacks in his draft class

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The Arch Manning hype for the 2026 NFL Draft began as soon as the 2025 draft ended on Saturday.

The Texas Longhorns quarterback was pinned as one of the first few draft picks in 2026 as mock drafts began to be released. Several mock drafts had Manning either going No. 1 or No. 2 overall. At least one had him falling to No. 8. The Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts were tapped as some of the teams who could select him.

Arch Manning at practice

Texas Longhorns quarterback, Arch Manning during his first practice of the spring season on March 25, 2025. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

There’s been no indication as of yet that Manning will declare for the draft following the 2025 season with the Longhorns. He could still play one more year with Texas and forgo the draft altogether.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter warned earlier this month that Manning may wait another year.

"First of all, there’s no guarantees that Arch Manning’s coming out after next year," Schefter said on ESPN’s "Get Up." "It sounds like he certainly could be staying beyond next year.

"I’m not a college football insider, but none of the Mannings ever went out early, and I don’t know, with NIL money being what it is, why Arch would do that? So, all of this conversation about tanking for Arch next year, he could be in the draft in 2027, not even next year."

Arch Manning walks onto the field

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning walks onto the field to play the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Jan. 1, 2025. (Sara Diggins/American-Statesman-USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

He redshirted his first year in Austin, which means he meets the three years removed from high school requirement to enter the NFL Draft if he chooses in 2026.

He is expected to enter the 2025 season as the Longhorns’ starting quarterback after having to wait last season behind Quinn Ewers.

In 10 appearances last season, including two starts due to Ewers’ injuries, Manning threw for 939 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for 108 yards on 25 carries with four touchdowns on the ground.

Arch Manning throws

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Jan. 1, 2025. (Brett Davis-Imagn Images)

Penn State’s Drew Allar and South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers were predicted to be among the top quarterbacks in the 2026 draft class along with Manning.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.