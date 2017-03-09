AP source: Bills agree to sign offensive lineman Ducasse

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) A person with direct knowledge of the decision has confirmed to The Associated Press that the Buffalo Bills have agreed to sign offensive lineman Vladimir Ducasse to a three-year contract.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the Bills have not announced the deal reached before the NFL's free-agent signing period opens on Thursday.

CBSSports.com first reported the agreement.

Ducasse has played a majority of his seven NFL seasons at guard. Buffalo will be his fifth team in five years after he spent last season playing for Baltimore.

Ducasse is familiar with Bills new offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Juan Castillo, who was the Ravens offensive line coach last year.

