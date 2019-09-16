Antonio Brown avoids media after New England Patriots debut

The Miami Dolphins couldn't avoid seeing Antonio Brown hook up with Tom Brady for a touchdown in Brown's debut for the New England Patriots Sunday, but Brown managed to pull a disappearing act when it came time to talk to the media after the blowout win.

Brown has yet to make any public statements to the media regarding allegations made by his former personal trainer, who filed a civil lawsuit against him last week accusing the star wide receiver of either sexually assaulting or raping her on three separate occasions between 2017 and 2018. Brown played despite the allegations, which have not been the subject of a criminal complaint.

According to the Boston Globe, Brown was already out of the locker room before reporters were allowed in. Playing on the road against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, Brown's locker had been cleared out and his nameplate taken down. NBC Sports reported the Patriots told the media Brown had "already left."

The early exit may mean Brown violated NFL rules that prohibit players from avoiding reporters.

"Players must be available to the media following every game and regularly during the practice week as required under league rules and their contracts and as noted above. It is not permissible for any player or any group of players to boycott the media," the league's rules state. "Players with unusually heavy media demands must be available to the media that regularly cover their teams at least once during the practice week in addition to their required post-game media availability. This applies to a maximum of one or two players per team only. The minimum for such players does not include other required media obligations such as network production meetings and national media interviews arranged by the team."

Brown finished with four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.

“I don’t know when [Brown] will talk to the media,” Drew Rosenhaus, the wide receiver’s agent, told WSVN-TV. “That’s really up to him and the Patriots.”

Neither Brown or coach Bill Belichick have commented on the allegations directly.

The NFL is expected to meet with the accuser, Britney Taylor, on Monday.