Antonio Brown dismisses Colin Kaepernick comparison: 'He's been treated good'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Antonio Brown touched on Colin Kaepernick in a recent podcast interview when discussing how his free agency was going this offseason after he was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January.

Brown spoke to June Archer on ThisIs50.com in an episode published Wednesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

When Archer tried to talk about Kaepernick and Brown’s free agency, the wide receiver dismissed any kind of comparisons between him and the quarterback who hasn’t played since 2016.

"Colin Kaepernick not AB. Colin Kaepernick not even from the hood. He’s not even from Liberty City. So, I don’t even want to mention his name," the free-agent wide receiver said. "AB is a valuable football player. AB had stats last year, touchdowns."

Brown grew up in Liberty City, a neighborhood of Miami. In 2019, Brown talked about the gang violence that was around him but was determined to not be defined by the negative environment and said he was lucky enough to have a support system around him to lead him down the path of football.

Archer started to talk about how Kaepernick has been "treated" and Brown interrupted, saying the free-agent quarterback has generally been treated well since leaving the 49ers, specifically mentioning the documentary he made with Netflix that aired last year on the streaming platform.

NFL STARTING QUARTERBACKS FOR NEARLY DOZEN TEAMS ARE PRAY-THEY-PERFORM GUYS

"He’s been treated good," Brown said. "He got (a) Netflix documentary. Don’t get it twisted. See that’s the wrong thing about the world. We think, ‘Oh Kaepernick treated so bad because they don’t let him play football.’ Yeah, they didn’t let him play football, they gave him commercials. They gave him money. I’m not trying to tell you what ‘they’ did, I’m telling you the reality of what happened."

Brown made clear the distinctions between him and Kaepernick.

"Kaepernick, I feel like he’s a great guy. He stood for a great cause but he don’t understand. He’s not from Liberty City. He’s not even built like that. Dudes like me, they ban you. They don’t even give you contracts. They don’t even want to deal with you. I’m not really an icon right now. You don’t see them writing no books about me," he said.

"You telling me, yo Colin Kaepernick, what did he do? What’s he at right now? Do you see him? I’m on the streets right now every day – people seeing me. They get excited. You know why? Because I make them feel good. They can relate. They know what’s really going on. But they know I still put on a smile and overcome it.

"Colin Kaepernick created all commotion then went in the cut in the corner. I’m in the people’s face every day."

Kaepernick started a firestorm during the 2016 season when he knelt during the national anthem to protest against racial and social injustices. He was let go after the season and failed to latch onto another team. He accused NFL owners of collaborating to keep him out of the league – which was settled.

He’s since been trying to get back onto a team after comparing the NFL Draft to a slave auction, calling for the abolition of prisons and supporting the defund the police movement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brown was released by the Buccaneers after storming off the field in a game in January.