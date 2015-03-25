Expand / Collapse search
Anthony unsure about All-Star game after hurting arm in Knicks' loss to Raptors

By | Associated Press
    New York Knicks head coach Mike Woodson talks to Carmelo Anthony, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2013, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (The Associated Press)

    Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry (3) is fouled by New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2013, in New York. The Raptors won 92-88. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (The Associated Press)

NEW YORK – Carmelo Anthony's All-Star game start could be in jeopardy after he received a deep bruise in his right arm that caused numbness.

Anthony says he wants to play Sunday in Houston but is "not going to force it."

The New York Knicks forward says, "As bad as I would want to play in the All-Star game, participate, if I can't go, I can't go. Nothing I can do about that."

Anthony was hurt early in the Knicks' 92-88 loss to Toronto on Wednesday when he tried to step in front of a driving DeMar DeRozan and took an elbow to his biceps. Anthony says it created a contusion and left him battling a "dead arm" throughout the game.

Anthony finished with 12 points on 5-of-24 shooting.