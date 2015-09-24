Another Newcastle blow with cup humiliation vs Sheff Weds

LONDON (AP) Newcastle's troubled season lurched to another low when the Premier League strugglers were knocked out of the League Cup by second-tier Sheffield Wednesday, while Liverpool only avoided embarrassment against fourth-tier Carlisle United by winning on penalties on Wednesday.

Liverpool only led briefly in the first half at Anfield through Danny Ings' goal, with Derek Asamoah quickly leveling. In the shootout, Liverpool goalkeeper Adam Bogdan made three saves on his debut to give the Premier League club passage through to the last 16.

''There were big sighs of relief in the dressing room,'' Liverpool first-team coach Gary McAllister said as the pressure builds on manager Brendan Rodgers.

Newcastle's home humiliation to a second-string Sheffield Wednesday side extended a troubled start to the reign of manager Steve McClaren, who remains winless this season in the Premier League after six games in charge. Lewis McGugan netted for only the second time this season, on his fourth appearance to send the Owls through with a 1-0 win.

''I've been in football too long to be embarrassed,'' McClaren said, instead describing himself as ''angry, disappointed.''

Arsenal eliminated Tottenham in a north London derby, with the 2-1 victory sealed by Mathieu Flamini grabbing his first career double on his first appearance of the season. Defender Calum Chambers had scored an own goal to level the game before Flamini's sublime first-time volley sent Arsenal into the fourth round.

''I had a point to prove, I haven't played for a while,'' the 31-year-old Flamini said. ''But I'm working hard.''

After the game at White Hart Lane, some Arsenal fans ripped up Tottenham signs and briefly clashed with security personnel.

A pair of 19-year-olds scored for Manchester United after Wayne Rooney netted his first domestic goal of the season in a 3-0 victory over Ipswich. Anthony Martial made it four goals in four games at the start of his Old Trafford career and Andreas Pereira netted a dipping free kick on his first start for United.

Ramires, Loic Remy, Kenedy and Pedro Rodriguez scored as Chelsea eased to a 4-1 victory over Walsall after the third-tier hosts briefly reduced the deficit to 2-1.

Southampton thrashed MK Dons 6-0, with Jay Rodriguez, Sadio Mane and Shane Long each scoring twice.

Dwight Gayle grabbed a hat trick, including two penalties, as Crystal Palace ousted Charlton 4-1.

At Norwich, second-half goals from Matt Jarvis and Kyle Lafferty and Sebastian Pocognoli's own goal sent the hosts through with a 3-0 victory over Premier League rival West Bromwich Albion.

---

FOURTH-ROUND DRAW

Everton vs. Norwich

Hull vs. Leicester

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth

Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace

Manchester United vs. Middlesbrough

Southampton vs. Aston Villa

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Arsenal

Stoke vs. Chelsea

Matches to be played in the week commencing Oct. 26.