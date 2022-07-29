Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Angels
Published

Angels' Shohei Ohtani non-committal about future in Los Angeles

Ohtani is a free agent after next season

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
The Los Angeles Angels have arguably some of the most talented players in Major League Baseball, including Shohei Ohtani and three-time MVP Mike Trout.

However, they are 42-57 and will likely miss the postseason for the eighth consecutive year.

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani during an at bat in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Baltimore. 

With the trade deadline less than a week away, there is now speculation that Ohtani could be on the block. At the very least, though, he is set to hit free agency after the 2023 season.

Ohtani was asked straight up if he wanted to remain with the Angels, both short-term and long-term, and he did not sound very interested.

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to home plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif.

"Regardless of where I’m playing, I want to give it my all, try to win the ballgame that’s right in front of me," Ohtani said, via The Athletic. "I’m with the Angels right now. And I’m very thankful for what they’ve done. I really love the team. I love my teammates. Right now I’m an Angel, and that’s all I can really focus on at this point."

It seems like no matter what star they bring in (they brought in Anthony Rendon before the 2020 season), the Angels just continue to lose. 

The Angels' 5-9 hitters have the lowest batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage in baseball and the second-lowest RBI. While their pitching is actually somewhat average this year, it has plagued them in years past (aside from Ohtani).

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, #17, throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Miami. 

Not only are they losing games, but they are also on the verge of losing arguably the most intriguing player the game has ever seen.