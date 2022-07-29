Angels' Shohei Ohtani non-committal about future in Los Angeles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Angels have arguably some of the most talented players in Major League Baseball, including Shohei Ohtani and three-time MVP Mike Trout.

However, they are 42-57 and will likely miss the postseason for the eighth consecutive year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

With the trade deadline less than a week away, there is now speculation that Ohtani could be on the block. At the very least, though, he is set to hit free agency after the 2023 season.

Ohtani was asked straight up if he wanted to remain with the Angels, both short-term and long-term, and he did not sound very interested.

SHOHEI OHTANI COMES TO ANGELS’ RESCUE, HOMERS AND THROWS 7 INNINGS TO STOP 14-GAME SLIDE

"Regardless of where I’m playing, I want to give it my all, try to win the ballgame that’s right in front of me," Ohtani said, via The Athletic. "I’m with the Angels right now. And I’m very thankful for what they’ve done. I really love the team. I love my teammates. Right now I’m an Angel, and that’s all I can really focus on at this point."

It seems like no matter what star they bring in (they brought in Anthony Rendon before the 2020 season), the Angels just continue to lose.

The Angels' 5-9 hitters have the lowest batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage in baseball and the second-lowest RBI. While their pitching is actually somewhat average this year, it has plagued them in years past (aside from Ohtani).

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Not only are they losing games, but they are also on the verge of losing arguably the most intriguing player the game has ever seen.