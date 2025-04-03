Angels' Ben Joyce loves seeing athletes in all sports sharing Christian beliefs: 'God is great'

Throughout sports, athletes have not shied away from publicly displaying their faith.

Los Angeles Angels reliever Ben Joyce is among those athletes sharing their Christian beliefs, and he shared with OutKick’s Trey Wallace how he loves seeing others displaying their faith throughout sports.

"Yeah, 100%. I think it’s been awesome," Joyce said.

In the NFL, Houston Texans’ C.J. Stroud and Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker are among many in the sport who have outwardly praised God. In the NBA, Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, Orlando Magic’s Jonathan Isaac and Denver Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. have all actively discussed their faith.

For Joyce and his Angels teammates, he said a healthy amount of praise comes between workouts, bullpen sessions and more that keeps him grounded.

"The guys I’ve shared a clubhouse with, they all feel the same way, and we’ve done things from Bible studies, to having chapel every Sunday," Joyce explained.

"I feel like that just makes the life that we live that much easier because I don’t think I can go through this life without having that foundation. You can get caught up in all the things in professional baseball, and it really just brings you back down to Earth and grounds me."

The 24-year-old flamethrower is enjoying a good start to the 2025 season, his third with the Angels, as he has 2.2 innings pitched over three games where he has not allowed an earned run.

As Joyce continues to make his mark on MLB, he continues to use his platform to share his beliefs while encouraging others to do the same.

"It’s awesome that people are being more open about it, and at the end of the day, God is great and everything that I do is to glorify Him. If I can have any type of platform to spread that, then that’s what I want to do."

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.