Anaheim, CA (SportsNetwork.com) - The Los Angeles Angels acquired outfielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis from the New York Mets on Wednesday for cash considerations.

Nieuwenhuis, 27, was batting .079 with a .125 on-base percentage in 27 games for the Mets this season.

He spent the first four seasons of his career with New York, batting .230 with 13 home runs, 60 RBI and a .302 on-base percentage in 226 games.