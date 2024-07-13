Expand / Collapse search
Dawn Staley says Angel Reese is the WNBA's Rookie of the Year so far over Caitlin Clark: 'Not a doubt'

They are the only rookies to be named All-Stars

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
The future of the WNBA is in good hands.

Caitlin Clark has lived up to the hype of being the No. 1 overall pick, but Angel Reese has been dominant.

While Clark received the most votes for the All-Star Game next week, Reese has a record streak of 15 consecutive double-doubles.

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark (22) of the Indiana Fever and Angel Reese (5) of the Chicago Sky during a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse June 16, 2024, in Indianapolis.  (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Before the season, Clark was the overwhelming favorite to be the Rookie of the Year, but South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley says, at this moment, it belongs to Reese.

"They both are having great years. Don’t get me wrong," Staley told TMZ Sports. "If I had to pick a Rookie of the Year at this time … today, it’s Angel. Not a doubt. What she’s been able to do with the double-doubles.

"But listen, the season is halfway through, and Caitlin is coming."

Angel Reese dribbles

Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky handles the ball during a game against the Seattle Storm July 5, 2024, at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.  (Scott Eklund/NBAE via Getty Images)

Clark has her own streak going. She recorded 20 points and 13 assists for her fifth-consecutive double-double, and she's registered 13 assists in each of her last three games.

Reese is averaging 13.8 points and 11.8 rebounds per game on 41.1% from the floor, while Clark is posting 16.8 points, 7.8 assists and 5.9 boards on 40.3% shooting and 34% from 3-point range.

Reese is one of four players averaging a double-double, while her 11.8 boards per game lead the WNBA. Clark's 7.8 assists per contest rank second. Clark and Reese rank first and second in points per game among rookies.

Staley later added that it may come down to their respective team's success. Both teams would qualify for the playoffs. Clark's Indiana Fever are seventh, and the Chicago Sky are eighth.

Angel Reese looks on

Angel Reese (5) of the Chicago Sky and Caitlin Clark (22) of the Indiana Fever during the second half June 23, 2024, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. (Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's been quite a run for the Fever, though. Indiana has won seven of its last 11 contests after starting the season 3-10.

Both teams will play two more games before the extended Olympic break. The All-Star Game is scheduled for July 20.

