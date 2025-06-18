Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Chicago Sky

Angel Reese swipes Mystics rookie as Sky falls to Washington

Reese had 17 points, but the Mystics got the win

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Jim Banks calls on WNBA, Fever to apologize to fans after Angel Reese investigation Video

Jim Banks calls on WNBA, Fever to apologize to fans after Angel Reese investigation

Republican Senator Jim Banks explains why Indiana Fever fans deserve an apology after the league’s latest investigation during an appearance on OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich." 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese was caught up in an intense moment on Tuesday night as the team fell to the Washington Mystics, 79-72.

Reese finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists and was an efficient 7-of-13 from the floor. However, she had a brief dustup with a Mystics player following a Sky player missing a shot.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Angel Reese backs down Kiki Iriafen

Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen, #44, defends against Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, #5, during the second half of a WNBA game at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on June 17, 2025. (Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images)

As the players began to run back down the floor, Reese swiped at Mystics rookie Kiki Iriafen with her right hand. Iriafen fell to the floor after the contact. The play continued on, and it did not appear any fouls were given on the play.

Iriafen got the last laugh after the incident.

Washington was up three points with 35 seconds remaining in the game. As the shot clock wound down, Mystics guard Brittney Sykes missed a shot fading to her left when Iriafen was there to clean up the miss and put the ball in the basket.

CAITLIN CLARK GETS POKED IN EYE, SHOVED TO GROUND IN SKIRMISH WITH SUN PLAYERS

Angel Reese looks on

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, #5, walks on the court during the first half of a WNBA game against the Washington Mystics at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on June 17, 2025. (Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images)

The Mystics went up by two scores at the point and were able to close out the game for the win.

Washington improved to 5-7 with the win and Chicago fell to 3-8.

Iriafen notched eight points and six rebounds for the Mystics. Sykes led all scorers with 32 points. Sykes added five assists and three steals to her stat line.

Brittney Sykes dribbles

Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes, #20, brings the ball up court against the Chicago Sky during the second half of a WNBA game at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on June 17, 2025. (Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kamilla Cardoso led Sky scorers with 18 points and had 10 rebounds.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.