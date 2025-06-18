Angel Reese swipes Mystics rookie as Sky falls to Washington

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese was caught up in an intense moment on Tuesday night as the team fell to the Washington Mystics, 79-72.

Reese finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists and was an efficient 7-of-13 from the floor. However, she had a brief dustup with a Mystics player following a Sky player missing a shot.

As the players began to run back down the floor, Reese swiped at Mystics rookie Kiki Iriafen with her right hand. Iriafen fell to the floor after the contact. The play continued on, and it did not appear any fouls were given on the play.

Iriafen got the last laugh after the incident.

Washington was up three points with 35 seconds remaining in the game. As the shot clock wound down, Mystics guard Brittney Sykes missed a shot fading to her left when Iriafen was there to clean up the miss and put the ball in the basket.

The Mystics went up by two scores at the point and were able to close out the game for the win.

Washington improved to 5-7 with the win and Chicago fell to 3-8.

Iriafen notched eight points and six rebounds for the Mystics. Sykes led all scorers with 32 points. Sykes added five assists and three steals to her stat line.

Kamilla Cardoso led Sky scorers with 18 points and had 10 rebounds.