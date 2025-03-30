Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Sky

Angel Reese has fiery message for critics after announcing controversial rapper as next guest

Reese invited Chrisean Rock on her podcast

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Chicago Sky star Angel Reese had a message for critics of her podcast on Saturday after she interviewed Chrisean Rock in the latest episode of "Unapologetically Angel."

Reese took criticism over her decision to interview Rock, a 25-year-old female rapper who has a slew of legal issues and was criticized for allegedly smoking while pregnant. 

Angel Reese takes in Magic game

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese attends the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic game at Kia Center in Orland, Dec. 23, 2024. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images)

But the WNBA player had no time for anyone’s opinions on the show. Reese and Rock are both Baltimore natives and Reese spotlighted that in a post on X as the episode dropped.

"this my podcast. stfu or don’t watch. thank ya," Reese wrote.

Reese started her podcast toward the end of her rookie season. The Sky star’s first year in the league was cut short due to an injury. The Sky failed to make the playoffs.

Angel Reese dribbles

Sky forward Angel Reese brings the ball up court against the New York Liberty at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, July 13, 2024. (Kamil Krzaczynski-USA Today Sports)

She averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game. She was an All-Star and finished runner-up in WNBA Rookie of the Year voting to Caitlin Clark. She earned an MVP vote as well.

Chicago is looking to get back in the playoffs after missing out last season. The Sky also saw a few changes in the offseason, including on the bench. The team parted ways with Teresa Weatherspoon and hired Tyler Marsh to replace her.

Angel Reese in the All-Star Game

Chicago Sky's Angel Reese during the WNBA All-Star Game at Footprint Center in Phoenix, July 20, 2024. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA Today Sports)

The team added Courtney Vandersloot, Kia Nurse, Arella Guirantes, Alex Wilson and Morgan Bertsch as well.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.