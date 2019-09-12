Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL
Published

Andrew Yang bemoans third Democratic debate date, time: 'Football fans vote too'

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Bernie Sanders, Andrew Yang reveal their criminal justice plansVideo

Bernie Sanders, Andrew Yang reveal their criminal justice plans

2020 White House hopefuls Sen. Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang lay out their reform plans.

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang may have hit upon one issue for which he's sure to get bipartisan support: Thursday nights in the fall are for football – not debates.

Yang on Wednesday bemoaned the date of the third Democratic presidential primary debate, a three-hour affair in Houston set for 8 p.m. on Thursday.

ANDREW YANG CHALLENGES TED CRUZ TO BASKETBALL, CRUZ ACCEPTS: 'BRING IT'

That time, of course, means the debate will go head-to-head against an NFC South matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which is set for an 8:20 p.m. kickoff and is airing on the NFL Network.

“Why would you have a Democratic debate at the same time as an NFL game?” Yang asked in a tweet. “Football fans vote too.”

Yang, from talking about Carmelo Anthony and Jeremy Lin to challenging Sen. Ted Cruz to a game of basketball, clearly has the sports fan’s ear.

DEM 2020 HOPEFUL ANDREW YANG TEASES HE HAS 'SOMETHING BIG' IN STORE FOR DEBATE

The tech entrepreneur has promised to do something big on the debate stage in Houston. He teased the reveal in a tweet Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.