Dem 2020 hopeful Andrew Yang teases he has 'something big' in store for debate

Businessman and 2020 hopeful Andrew Yang teased a surprise during his appearance at the Democratic debate on Thursday, promising to deliver "something big" in Houston.

"Don't worry @Trevornoah, we've got something big in store!" he said in a tweet on Tuesday. The tweet included a video of "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah praising Yang's attempts to get attention. Those included crowd surfing, dancing to the "Cupid Shuffle," and playing basketball.

"Only problem is, Andrew, you realize you're going to have to keep escalating your stunts," Noah said.

"At this rate, he's going to have to go full Tom Cruise." The video then flashed to footage of actor Tom Cruise hanging on to an airplane during one of his "Mission Impossible" movies.

"The Daily Show" superimposed Yang's face on Cruise's and played the 2020 longshot's remarks on giving Americans $1,000 every month.

At the end of the video, the Yang campaign appeared to insert a message for Noah. "Don't worry Trevor, we have something big planned for the Houston debate," he said with giant text for the word "big."

Yang's campaign said that he would do "something no presidential candidate has ever done before in history" but wouldn't elaborate, according to the Daily Beast.

The campaign's teaser came just before the third Democratic primary debate in Houston. Although Yang has consistently trailed many candidates in polling, he was able to make the stage for the debate.