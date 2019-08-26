Former Pro Bowl quarterback takes issue with timing of Andrew Luck's decision to retire

Steve Beuerlein, a former Pro Bowl quarterback, blasted Andrew Luck’s decision to retire from the NFL two weeks before the Indianapolis Colts begin their 2019 season.

Beuerlein, who made it to the Pro Bowl as a member of the Carolina Panthers in 1999 and who won a Super Bowl ring as a member of the Dallas Cowboys in 1992, wrote in a series of tweets that he took issue with Luck's timing.

“I am a HUGE #AndrewLuck fan... always have been,” he wrote. “But this I cannot defend or justify. NO scenario where retirement is defensible. To do this to his teammates, organization, fans, and the NFL 2 weeks before the season is just not right. I love the guy but this will haunt him.

“Point is this is a massive decision he SAID he has pondered for 10 DAYS! #Colts invested in him for 5-10 more YRS! Go on IR, get away for a few weeks and think about it. Get healthy for 2nd half of season and make a run! #Colts are good! If #Jacoby goes 4-4 they have a chance!

“The MILLIONS he walked away from affects only HIM. The DECISION to walk away just prior to the season affects his TEAM, ORGANIZATION, FANBASE, and the ENTIRE NFL... ALL had invested in him for this year at least. Walk away AFTER the season.

“His team needs him to make this run. I know rehab is tough. I had 19 surgeries as a player... 8 over 2 years. It sucks! But he owes it to his team. It is just a lower leg injury and it will heal! Just give it a chance. If it doesn’t walk away after this year.”

Beuerlein wasn’t the only media personality who had a negative take on Luck’s decision, but he is one of very few – if not the only – former player who has questioned it.

Beuerlein is currently a college football analyst for CBS Sports. He played 17 seasons in the NFL with the Panthers, Cowboys, Los Angeles Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos.

Luck announced his retirement Saturday in an emotional press conference.

“I am going to retire. This is not an easy decision. It's the hardest decision of my life. But it is the right decision for me.

Luck also cited his inability to get completely healthy had taken a toll.

“I'm in pain, I'm still in pain. It's been four years of this pain, rehab cycle,” he said. “It's a myriad of issues — calf strain, posterior ankle impingement, high ankle sprain. Part of my journey going forward will be figuring out how to feel better.”

