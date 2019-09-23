Former college basketball star Andre Emmett fatally shot in Texas: reports

Former college basketball star Andre Emmett was shot and killed in Dallas on Monday morning, according to multiple reports.

The details of the shooting were not immediately released.

Emmett, 37, burst onto the basketball scene as a member of the Texas Tech Red Raiders. He played with the Red Raiders from 2000 to 2004, starting 33 games for them in the 2002-03 and 2003-04 seasons, under coach Bob Knight.

In his senior season at Texas Tech, Emmett averaged 20.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. He was a consensus First Team All-American and was named to the All-Big 12 Team during the 2003-2004 season. Emmett helped Texas Tech get to the second round of the NCAA Tournament that season.

Out of college, the Seattle Supersonics selected Emmett with the No. 35 pick of the 2004 NBA Draft. He was subsequently traded to the Memphis Grizzlies for a second-round draft pick.

He played eight games with the Grizzlies in the 2004-2005 season and didn’t play in the NBA again until the 2011-12 season with the New Jersey Nets.

Aside from playing overseas, Emmett played in season 2 of the BIG3 basketball league. He scored 134 points, finishing second in that category to Joe Johnson.

Earlier this year, he was inducted into the Texas Tech Ring of Honor.