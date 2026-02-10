Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Americans Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse make history with first US Olympic medal in mixed doubles curling

Dropkin and Thiesse earned a silver medal after a narrow loss to Sweden in the final

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse are officially going home as Olympic medalists.

In a gritty final against Sweden on Tuesday, the curling mixed doubles pair narrowly missed the top spot on the podium, falling 6-5 to siblings Isabella and Rasmus Wrana in a back-and-forth match that saw the lead change hands three times.

Competitors shake hands

Rasmus Wranaa and Isabella Wranaa cheer with Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse after winning the gold medal mixed doubles curling match at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The match took place in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, on Feb. 10, 2026. (Misper Apawu/AP Photo)

Despite their loss, Dropkin and Thiesse made Olympic history with their Milan Cortina performance by guaranteeing the U.S. its first Olympic medal in mixed doubles curling after their win over the host nation in the semifinals. 

Thiesse, a Duluth, Minnesota native, also became the first woman to win an Olympic curling medal for the U.S. 

Cory Thiesse competes

Cory Thiesse competes in the gold medal mixed doubles curling match at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The match took place in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, on Feb. 10, 2026. (Fatima Shbair/AP Photo)

She will have a chance to pick up another medal when she competes in the women’s individual curling, but for Dropkin, Tuesday’s final marked his sole event. 

"It was a really great game," Thiesse said on the NBC broadcast after the loss, via The Athletic. "We just needed to be a little bit sharper today, but we’re not going to let that game take away from the week that we had."

Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin hug

Rasmus Wranaa and Isabella Wranaa celebrate in the background as Cory Thiesse hugs Korey Dropkin at the end of the gold medal mixed doubles curling match at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The match took place in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, on Feb. 10, 2026. (Fatima Shbair/AP Photo)

"This week’s been a dream," an emotional Dropkin added, "Rasmus and Isabella are great curlers. They deserve this. They played amazing."

Italy defeated Great Britain, 5-3, to round out the podium with a bronze medal. 

Italy defeated Great Britain, 5-3, to round out the podium with a bronze medal.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

