Americans Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse make history with first US Olympic medal in mixed doubles curling

Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse are officially going home as Olympic medalists.

In a gritty final against Sweden on Tuesday, the curling mixed doubles pair narrowly missed the top spot on the podium, falling 6-5 to siblings Isabella and Rasmus Wrana in a back-and-forth match that saw the lead change hands three times.

Despite their loss, Dropkin and Thiesse made Olympic history with their Milan Cortina performance by guaranteeing the U.S. its first Olympic medal in mixed doubles curling after their win over the host nation in the semifinals.

Thiesse, a Duluth, Minnesota native, also became the first woman to win an Olympic curling medal for the U.S.

She will have a chance to pick up another medal when she competes in the women’s individual curling, but for Dropkin, Tuesday’s final marked his sole event.

"It was a really great game," Thiesse said on the NBC broadcast after the loss, via The Athletic. "We just needed to be a little bit sharper today, but we’re not going to let that game take away from the week that we had."

"This week’s been a dream," an emotional Dropkin added, "Rasmus and Isabella are great curlers. They deserve this. They played amazing."

Italy defeated Great Britain, 5-3, to round out the podium with a bronze medal.

