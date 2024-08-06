Americans Cole Hocker, Yared Nuguse take home medals in 1500, snapping 112-year Olympic drought

Team USA did something they haven’t done in 112 years — have two medalists in the men’s 1,500-meter race at the Olympics.

Cole Hocker and Yared Nuguse chased down Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Great Britain’s Josh Kerr in the final meters of the race. Hocker somehow found an opening and made a pass around the Ingebrigtsen and Kerr to finish in first place. Nuguse also caught Ingebrigtsen and finished in third.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hocker crossed the line at 3:27.65 for a gold medal and the Olympic record. Nuguse had a personal best with 3:27.80. Ingebrigtsen was the defending Olympic champion and ended up finishing outside of the top three.

It’s the first Olympic medal for Hocker. He won a silver in the 1,500 in the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow earlier this year.

It’s Nuguse’s first Olympic medal as well. He won a silver in the 3,000-meter race at the World Indoor Championships earlier in the year.

SIMONE BILES' MESMERIZING OLYMPIC PERFORMANCE LEAVES NFL LEGEND TOM BRADY IN AWE

Hobbs Kessler, a third American runner, rounded out the top five with a personal best of 3:29.45.

The last time Americans had two medalists in the 1,500-meter race was in the 1912 Olympics in Stockholm when Abel Kiviat and Norman Taber won silver and bronze medals, respectively.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

American Matthew Centrowitz Jr. won gold in the race in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. Before that, the last American to win gold in the event was Mel Sheppard in the 1908 Games.