Olympics

Americans Cole Hocker, Yared Nuguse take home medals in 1500, snapping 112-year Olympic drought

Team USA last had two medalists in men's 1,500 was back in 1912

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Team USA did something they haven’t done in 112 years — have two medalists in the men’s 1,500-meter race at the Olympics.

Cole Hocker and Yared Nuguse chased down Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Great Britain’s Josh Kerr in the final meters of the race. Hocker somehow found an opening and made a pass around the Ingebrigtsen and Kerr to finish in first place. Nuguse also caught Ingebrigtsen and finished in third. 

Bronze medalist Yared Nuguse of Team United States, silver medalist Josh Kerr of Team Great Britain, gold medalist Cole Hocker of Team United States and Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Team Norway cross the finish line during the Men's 1500m Final on day eleven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 06, 2024 in Paris, France. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Hocker crossed the line at 3:27.65 for a gold medal and the Olympic record. Nuguse had a personal best with 3:27.80. Ingebrigtsen was the defending Olympic champion and ended up finishing outside of the top three.

It’s the first Olympic medal for Hocker. He won a silver in the 1,500 in the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow earlier this year.

It’s Nuguse’s first Olympic medal as well. He won a silver in the 3,000-meter race at the World Indoor Championships earlier in the year.

US' Cole Hocker crosses the finish line to win the men's 1500m final of the athletics event ahead of US' Yared Nuguse (L), Britain's Josh Kerr at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 6, 2024.  (DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

Hobbs Kessler, a third American runner, rounded out the top five with a personal best of 3:29.45.

The last time Americans had two medalists in the 1,500-meter race was in the 1912 Olympics in Stockholm when Abel Kiviat and Norman Taber won silver and bronze medals, respectively.

USA's Cole Hocker celebrates winning the Men's 1500m Final at the Stade de France on the Eleventh day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France. (John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images)

American Matthew Centrowitz Jr. won gold in the race in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. Before that, the last American to win gold in the event was Mel Sheppard in the 1908 Games.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.