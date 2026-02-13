American Olympian Austin Florian goes viral for incredible helmet design

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

American Olympic skeleton competitor Austin Florian caught social media’s attention on Wednesday for the incredible design that was on his equipment.

Florian raced in the heat with his helmet stylized as the comic book character Venom. Olympic fans on social media were mesmerized by the artwork.

He finished in 14th in the first heat with a time of 56.95. It was the best start in the field and boded well for the mixed team event later in the Games. He moved up to 13th in the second run, scoring a time of 1:53.54. The third heat is set to begin later Friday.

Florian’s teammate, Dan Barefoot, was in 19th despite dealing with a significant shoulder injury.

The entire event was overshadowed by controversy that occurred early Thursday. Ukrainian Vladyslav Heraskevych was disqualified from the Olympics as he refused to wear a helmet that wasn’t allegedly making a political statement. His helmet featured the Ukrainian athletes and coaches who have fallen victim to the country’s war with Russia.

Florian said he was aware of the controversy as Heraskevych was set to compete before him.

"We’re generally pretty focused on what we’re doing. We’re aware of it," Florian said. "Everyone’s aware of it, obviously. And we try not to let it affect us, but you've got to do what you've got to do and he’s going to do what he’s going to do at the end of the day. And it’s a bummer."

Britain’s Matt Weston led the field after the first two heats.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.