Olympics

American gymnast Jordan Chiles ordered to return floor exercise bronze medal days after event

Chiles falls to fifth place

Ryan Gaydos
Published
The International Olympic Committee determined that American gymnast Jordan Chiles must return the bronze medal she won in the Paris Olympics floor exercise after he scored was improperly judged.

The IOC said the bronze medal was being reallocated to Romanian Ana Barbosu after the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) said it would respect the Center Arbitration for Sport’s (CAS) decision on the issue.

Jordan Chiles upset

Jordan Chiles, of the United States, reacts to seeing she won the bronze medal during the women's artistic gymnastics individual floor finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Paris, France.  (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The CAS voided Chiles’ score after it was determined that U.S. coach Cecile Landi’s appeal was made outside the 1-minute window. Chiles’ scored was changed by 0.1, which allowed her to get into third place and win a bronze medal over Barbosu.

The CAS said it would be in contact with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee over the return of the medal.

USA Gymnastics said it was devastated by the CAS ruling.

Jordan Chiles with the medals

Jordan Chiles, of the United States, holds up her medals after the women's artistic gymnastics individual apparatus finals Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Paris, France.  (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

"The inquiry into the Difficulty Value of Jordan Chiles’ floor exercise routine was filed in good faith and, we believed, in accordance with FIG rules to ensure accurate scoring," the organization wrote.

Chiles indicated she was heartbroken upon learning of the CAS decision and was going to take time away from social media. With the removal of the score, Chiles drops to fifth place with her new score.

She received support from teammates on social media.

"Sending you so much love Jordan," Simone Biles wrote on Instagram. "Keep your chin up ‘Olympic champ’ we love you."

Ana Barbosu in the floor exercise

Ana Barbosu of Team Romania competes in the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

"All this talk about the athlete, what about the judges?" Suni Lee added on Instagram. "Completely unacceptable, this is awful and I’m gutted for Jordan."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

