American Athletic Conference women's basketball championship history

The American Athletic Conference holds an annual women’s basketball tournament with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference features 12 teams, including Central Florida, Cincinnati, Connecticut, East Carolina, Houston, Memphis, SMU, South Florida, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa, and Wichita State.

The AAC tournament begins March 6 and runs through March 9.

The conference was formed in the wake of the NCAA realignment and restructuring of the Big East Conference. The first conference tournament was played in 2014.

Read below for a list of past American Athletic Conference champions.

2019: CONNECTICUT

Connecticut was the supreme team in 2019. They knocked off UCF, 66-45. Napheesa Collier was named MVP.

2018: CONNECTICUT

In 2018, Connecticut defeated South Florida 70-54. Azura Stevens was named tournament MVP.

2017: CONNECTICUT

Connecticut won a fourth AAC title in 2017. They crushed South Florida, 100-44. Katie Lou Samuelson was named MVP.

2016: CONNECTICUT

Connecticut defeated South Florida, 77-51. Breanna Stewart won a second tournament MVP - the first time anyone has won MVP multiple times.

2015: CONNECTICUT

Connecticut defeated South Florida, 84-70. Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis was named tournament MVP.

2014: CONNECTICUT

Connecticut won the first-ever AAC title in 2014. They defeated Louisville, 72-52. Breanna Stewart was named MVP.