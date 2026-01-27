Expand / Collapse search
Australian Open

Amanda Anisimova defends right to avoid 'clickbait' questions about US politics at Australian Open

American tennis star clarifies her refusal to answer reporter's question that 'had nothing to do with my political views'

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
American tennis star Amanda Anisimova called out a reporter at the Australian Open for asking "clickbait" questions about representing the United States under the Trump administration, saying it was her "right" not to speak on political matters.

Speaking to reporters after her fourth-round victory over Wang Xinyu, Anisimova was asked about how she is handling the "discourse" that has surrounded her after a reporter asked her and several American tennis players about their thoughts on representing the Stars and Stripes. 

Amanda Anisimova shakes hands with her opponent

Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. is congratulated by Katerina Siniakova, right, of the Czech Republic following their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. (Dita Alangkara/AP Photo)

"I feel like the internet is – it's tough. It comes with the job, which is something I've learned to get used to," she said, adding that there are days "where it bothers me a little bit." 

Anisimova, a finalist at the 2025 U.S. Open and Wimbledon, later addressed the incident involving the reporter, who OutKick reported was freelance journalist Owen Lewis.

"In my other press conference, the fact that I didn’t want to answer a question that was obviously intended for just like a headline and clickbait, that was my right. It had nothing to do with my political views or anything like that."

Anisimova was initially asked at an earlier press conference how it felt to "play under the American flag right now."

"I was born in America. So, I’m always proud to represent my country," the New Jersey native said. "A lot of us are doing really well, and it’s great to see a lot of great athletes on the women’s side and men’s side. I feel like we’re all doing a great job representing ourselves."

Amanda Anisimova pumps her fist

Amanda Anisimova of the United States in action against Simona Waltert of Switzerland in the first round on Day 2 of the 2026 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Jan. 19, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia. (Robert Prange/Getty Images)

But the reporter later clarified his question, asking  "in the context of the last year of everything that’s been happening in the U.S., does that complicate that feeling at all?"

Anisimova fired back, "I don’t think that’s relevant."

Speaking to reporters Monday, she said it was wrong for fans to assume her politics based on that response, saying, "The fact that people assume that they know my stance on certain important topics is just wrong. It’s not factual. It’s tough, but I’ve learned to get used to it."

Amanda Anisimova reacts

Amanda Anisimova reacts after defeating Naomi Osaka during the women’s singles semifinals of the US Open tennis championships in Flushing Meadows, New York, on Sept. 5, 2025. (Frank Franklin II/AP Photo)

Many social media users, including former American tennis stars John Isner and Tennys Sandgren, came to her defense and criticized the reporter’s line of questioning, which other American tennis players, including Taylor Fritz, were asked.

Fox News Digital's Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

