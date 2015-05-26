Almagro knocks out Robredo in Sao Paulo

Sao Paulo, Brazil (SportsNetwork.com) - Three-time champion Nicolas Almagro beat No. 2 seed Tommy Robredo in second-round action Wednesday at the Brasil Open.

Almagro, who won this tournament in 2008, 2011 and 2012, defeated Robredo by a 6-3, 7-6 (7-1) margin at this clay court event.

The 29-year-old Almagro improved to 6-1 all-time against Robredo, who was the Brasil Open champion in 2009.

Also in the round of 16, fourth-seeded Argentine Leonardo Mayer held off Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 and fifth-seeded Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas was leading Facundo Bagnis 5-1 in the first set when the Argentine retired.

This week's winner will collect $80,850.