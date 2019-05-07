Alex Rodriguez snaps Met Gala selfie with Jennifer Lopez, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez shined at the Met Gala, but it was a star-studded celebrity selfie that might have stolen the show online during the New York City event.

Rodriguez, the former Major League Baseball star who clubbed 696 home runs in his 22-year career, posted a photo of himself along with Lopez, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

"Had to take a selfie with @KimKardashian and Kanye!" Rodriguez tweeted.

The three-time MVP was seen on the pink carpet with Lopez.

Lopez stunned in a beaded Versace dress with fringe detailing, which also featured a thigh-high split and plunging neckline while Rodriguez opted for a lilac-colored jacket paired with a white dress shirt, black pants and matching bow-tie.

