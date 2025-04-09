Alex Ovechkin admits he had doubts about reaching Wayne Gretzky record

Expand / Collapse search
Ryan Gaydos
Published
Alex Ovechkin passes Wayne Gretzky to become all-time leader in NHL career goals Video

Alex Ovechkin passes Wayne Gretzky to become all-time leader in NHL career goals

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the latest on Washington Capitals' star player Alex Ovechkin breaking Wayne Gretzky’s career goals record on ‘Fox Report.’

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky’s record for most goals scored in an NHL career on Sunday with a powerplay score against the New York Islanders.

However, even the new record-holder had some doubts.

Alex Ovechkin vs Islanders

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, #8, poses with the puck as he celebrates after scoring a goal in the 2nd period against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on April 6, 2025. (Geoff Burke-Imagn Images)

Ovechkin was asked in an appearance on "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday whether he thought in 2020 that breaking Gretzky’s record would be possible. Gretzky tapped Ovechkin as the one to do it, if anyone had the chance.

"No. Even before this year, at 39 years old, I’d have to score 42 goals. In this league, in this hockey game right now, it’s hard to do," he said. "Like I always said, without my teammates, without my family, without all the support, we would never have reached that milestone."

Alex Ovechkin slap shot

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, #8, scores a goal in the 2nd period against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. The goal is the 895th of Ovechkin’s career, breaking the NHL all-time career goals record previously held by Wayne Gretzky, at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on April 6, 2025. (Geoff Burke-Imagn Images)

Ovechkin’s 895th career goal was his 42nd of the season. He has played in 42 games this season and has had six multi-goal games, including hat tricks against the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers.

He recalled the history-making moment he scored against the Islanders.

"Honestly, I never thought it could happen," he said. "This is such a great moment for myself, for the Capitals organization, for hockey, for my teammates, for my family, friends and fans all over the world."

Ovechkin also teamed up with the V Foundation to help fight pediatric cancer. 

Alex Ovechkin vs Islanders

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, #8, celebrates after scoring his 895th career goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders in Elmont, New York, on Sunday, April 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

In March, he vowed to donate a dollar amount equal to his career goal total every time he scores for the remainder of his career.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.